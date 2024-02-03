Kuwait Sovereign Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Remains Stable

(MENAFN- Capital Intelligence Ltd) Rating Action



Capital Intelligence Ratings (CI Ratings or CI) today announced that it has affirmed Kuwait’s Long-Term Foreign Currency Rating (LT FCR) and LT Local Currency Rating (LT LCR) at ‘A+’. At the same time, CI Ratings has affirmed the sovereign’s Short-Term (ST) FCR and ST LCR at ‘A1’. The Outlook on the ratings remains Stable.



Rating Rationale



The ratings are supported by the substantial financial assets of Kuwait’s Future Generations Fund (FGF), the country’s very large net external creditor position, the very low level of government debt, and large hydrocarbon reserves. Although the actual level of assets in the FGF, which is managed by the Kuwait Investment Authority (KIA), is uncertain as public disclosure is prohibited by law, the latest estimates exceed USD800bn (equivalent to around five times the country’s GDP in 2023), of which 50% are invested in the United States. The ratings and outlook also take into account our expectation that the assets of the government’s smaller budget stabilisation fund – the General Reserve Fund (GRF) – have been replenished and are sufficient to cover the government’s financing needs in the short to medium term.



The sovereign’s ratings continue to be constrained by the high dependence on hydrocarbons, which accounted for nearly 48.4% of GDP and 92.5% of exports and revenues in H1 23. In addition, political and policy risks stemming from the country’s difficult policymaking environment are moderate-to-high. The ongoing impasse over a new public debt law (without which the government has limited debt-issuing ability), as well as the government’s inability to tap FGF assets without parliamentary authorisation, render the sovereign more vulnerable to future budget financing risks than its balance sheet would suggest. The continued polarisation between the government and parliament also impedes the reforms needed to facilitate diversification and strengthen economic and fiscal fundamentals.



CI expects the central government budget (measured before transfers to the FGF and excluding investment income) to post a small deficit of 2.7% of GDP in FY24 (which ends in March 2024), compared to a surplus of 13.1% in FY23. The central government budget is projected to remain in deficit in FY25-26, averaging 3.8% of GDP, based on our assumption of an average oil price of USD72.5/barrel. Central government debt remains very low, and is expected to remain unchanged at 3.1% of GDP in FY24, given the absence of a new debt law allowing the government to borrow from capital markets.



External balances remain very strong. Reflecting high oil prices and exports, the current account surplus is expected to have remained very high at 30.3% of GDP in 2023, compared to 36.0% in 2022, and is projected to average 26.3% in 2024-25. Gross external debt was low at 55.4% of current account receipts (CARs) in 2023. International liquidity remains very high, with the official reserves – which stood at USD46.5bn in November 2023 – covering 9.4 months of imports, 35.6% of money supply (M2), and 400% of short-term external debt on a remaining maturity basis.



Reflecting oil production cuts in line with the OPEC+ decision, economic performance was subdued in 2023, with real GDP expected to have contracted by 0.6%. This is attributable to a 4.3% contraction in hydrocarbon production, which was partially offset by 3.8% growth in the non-hydrocarbon sectors. The short- to medium-term growth outlook remains subject to uncertainties stemming from the adverse impact of the economic slowdown in major global economies, volatility in oil prices and output, as well as the absence of structural economic reforms given the continued political impasse. CI expects real economic growth to average 3.8% in 2024-25, reflecting increasing hydrocarbon production and robust performance of the non-hydrocarbon sectors.



The banking sector’s strength remains moderate with good asset quality, comfortable liquidity, as well as sound capitalisation despite concentrations in both funding and lending. The average capital adequacy ratio stood at 18.3% as of September 2023, while the ratio of non-performing loans to gross loans edged up to a still low 1.7% during the same period.



In common with other GCC countries, Kuwait remains exposed to high and increasing geopolitical risks stemming from the regional spillover of the war in Gaza and rising tension between the United States and Iran in both the Red Sea and the Arabian Gulf. A further escalation of the tensions could lead to a disruption of capital inflows and oil and gas exports.



Rating Outlook



The Stable Outlook indicates that the ratings are likely to remain unchanged in the next 12 months. The outlook balances the government’s low debt levels and the build-up of reserves in the GRF against risks stemming from significant political and institutional constraints.



Rating Dynamics: Upside Scenario



The Outlook could be revised to Positive over the next 12 months if the policymaking environment improves significantly, allowing the new government to pass the public debt law and embark on reforms that tackle fiscal and economic vulnerabilities and reduce dependence on hydrocarbons.



Rating Dynamics: Downside Scenario



The Outlook could be revised to Negative, or the ratings lowered, if the public and external finances deteriorate significantly due to an unexpected and prolonged decline in hydrocarbon prices – with financing risks potentially escalating given institutional constraints on government borrowing and the lack of a revenue sharing mechanism with the FGF.



Contact



Primary Analyst: Dina Ennab, Sovereign Analyst, E-mail: ...

Committee Chairperson: Morris Helal, Senior Credit Analyst



About the Ratings



The credit ratings have been issued by Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd, P.O. Box 53585, Limassol 3303, Cyprus.



The ratings, rating outlook and accompanying analysis are based on public information. This may include information obtained from one or more of the following sources: national statistical agencies, central banks, government departments or agencies, government policy documents and statements, issuer bond documentation, supranational institutions, and international financial institutions. CI considers the quality of information available on the rated entity to be satisfactory for the purposes of assigning and maintaining credit ratings, but does not audit or independently verify information published by national authorities and other official sector institutions.



The principal methodology used to determine the ratings is the Sovereign Rating Methodology dated September 2018 (see Information on rating scales and definitions, the time horizon of rating outlooks, and the definition of default can be found at Historical performance data, including default rates, are available from a central repository established by ESMA (CEREP) at



This rating action follows a scheduled periodic (semi-annual) review of the rated entity. Ratings on the entity were first released in December 1996. The ratings were last updated in August 2023. The ratings and rating outlook were disclosed to the rated entity prior to publication and were not amended following that disclosure.



The ratings have been initiated by CI. The following scheme is therefore applicable in accordance with EU regulatory guidelines.



Unsolicited Credit Rating



With Rated Entity or Related Third Party Participation: No

With Access to Internal Documents: No

With Access to Management: No



