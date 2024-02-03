Dr. Swaroop Puranik's unique contribution in the education sector also honored by the Governor.

(MENAFN- Liker Series) In a grand ceremony at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai, the 'Matrubhumi Smriti Award 2023' was bestowed upon 26 notable figures for their impactful work in social work, sports, education, and the empowerment of women. Presided over by the Governor of Maharashtra, Mr. Ramesh Bias, the event honored individuals whose efforts have significantly contributed to the betterment and advancement of society.

The highlight of this year's awards was the focus on social work and the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, acknowledging the dedication of professionals to these vital causes. The awardees included accomplished doctors, engineers, and social activists, celebrated for their dedication to improving community welfare through their innovative and tireless work. Dr. Swaroop Vishwas Puranik from Dombivili, notable as one of the youngest awardees, was especially recognized for his contributions. As an alumnus of IIM-Calcutta and the founder of The International Glamour Project (TIGP), Dr. Puranik has been instrumental in the realms of education and sports, with a special focus on empowering women. His role as a TEDx speaker and his initiatives through TIGP have been pivotal in training and empowering women to become role models and excel in their personal and professional lives, demonstrating the impactful intersection of education and social activism.

The ceremony served as a testament to the essential role of social work in national development, with each awardee's story highlighting the change that passionate service can bring about. Their efforts in healthcare, education, and empowerment have significantly contributed to creating a more equitable and just society.

The 'Matrubhumi Smriti Award 2023' acknowledged not only the individual achievements of these leaders but also their collective impact on social progress. It underscored the significance of social work and the empowerment of women as key factors in societal advancement.

Upon reflection, the event was a celebration of the achievements and contributions of these individuals to various social causes. Their stories of resilience, innovation, and dedication serve as an inspiration, encouraging a commitment to social responsibility and innovation throughout India, with Dr. Puranik's work through TIGP standing out as a prime example of leadership and positive change.



