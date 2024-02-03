2Nd Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal Slams Career-Best 209 As England Bowl Out India For 396

(MENAFN- IANS) Visakhapatnam, Feb 3 (IANS) Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal converted his overnight score of 179 not out into a maiden double century in Tests. But it wasn't enough to take India past 400 as England bowled them out for 396 in 112 overs of their first innings on day two's play at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Playing in just his sixth Test match, Jaiswal mixed caution and aggression in equal measure and stood tall even as his team-mates fell from the other end to become the third youngest Indian batter to score a double hundred in Test cricket, via a six and four off debutant England spinner Shoaib Bashir in the 102nd over.

His incredible career-best knock of 209 from 290 balls was laced with 19 fours and seven sixes, before being dismissed by veteran fast-bowler James Anderson. But it was a morning that would leave England happy as India's last four wickets fell for 32 runs. Anderson took three wickets in his miserly spell while Bashir and Rehan Ahmed also took three scalps.

In the morning, Ravichandran Ashwin was exquisite in his cover drives off Bashir, while Jaiswal, who survived an lbw appeal off Anderson, whacked the off-spinner by dancing down the pitch to smack a six over long-on to enter the 190s. Anderson got the first wicket of the morning when he squared up Ashwin on defence and wicketkeeper Ben Foakes took the catch behind.

Jaiswal brought up his double-hundred in style with back-to-back boundaries off Bashir – a slog-sweep over backward square leg for six was followed by sweeping a full toss for four. He then tried taking the attack against Anderson – a thick edge on being squared up went for four.

But Jaiswal lost his wicket when he tried to slice off Anderson after coming down the pitch, only for deep cover to take the catch. It brought an end to a momentous knock from Jaiswal, who was rightfully given a standing ovation by everyone in the stadium. The end of India's innings came swiftly as Jasprit Bumrah edged to first slip off Ahmed and Mukesh Kumar too fell in the same fashion off Bashir, as the hosts' fell short of 400 by just four runs.

Brief scores: India 396 in 112 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 209, Shubman Gill 34; James Anderson 3-47, Rehan Ahmed 3-65) against England

