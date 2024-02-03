Denied Entry Into Chennakeshava Temple's Sanctum Sanctorum Due To Caste: Hindu Seer

(MENAFN- IANS) Chitradurga, Feb 3 (IANS) Kaginele Kanaka mutt pontiff Eshwaranandapuri Swami, who belongs Kuruba (shepherd) community, has claimed that he was not allowed to enter the sanctum sanctorum of historical Chennakeshava temple in Baguru village of Karnataka's Chitradurga district due to his caste.

He made the remarks while participating in a seminar titled 'Religious mutts in the way of transition' at Sanehalli in Chitradurga district on Friday.

"The temple was cleaned as a seer from the Kuruba community entered the temple. I will never set my foot inside the Chennakeshava temple," he said.

"I had visited the temple on the occasion of Vaikuntha Ekadashi. All the women related to priests were let inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple. Despite being a pontiff of the mutt, I was not let inside.

"I didn't know that the temple is under the Muzarai department. If I had known that would have staged a protest like how saint Kanakadasa protested in Udupi when he was not allowed inside the temple," he said.

