What is DUI and how does it affect one's employment? Does it also affect the probability of one getting employed or missing an employment opportunity? These are pertinent issues that drivers need to ask themselves, especially those who are already in active employment and need to keep their jobs. Well, you may need to tell employer about dui in the event you are involved in it. So, what is DUI? Well, DUI, also known as Driving Under the Influence is an offense of driving, operating a vehicle, or being in charge of a vehicle while one is under the influence of alcohol, or drugs, whether those prescribed by a physician or recreational drugs. As such, this is a serious offense that can earn one a booking or a ticket and a court case. There are many implications of DUI in the United States.



Here are some of these:



Your license is suspended



If you are convicted of driving under the influence, then your license will be suspended. This means that you will not be able to drive a vehicle until the suspension period is over. If you attempt to drive without a license, the penalties will be more severe than a license suspension. If you are employed, then it means you will lose your job if you have to drive to work. Your employer may also not want to continue working with you.



Jail or prison time



A conviction of DUI means that you will have to serve jail or prison time. You may also have to do community service. For a first-time DUI offense, you may not have to serve a long time. However, any time served in jail or prison means that you will miss work. Once you miss your employment for a period, it means your employer has to replace you with another worker. A severe case of DUI means you might have to serve over six months in prison. This will also include fines at some point. This is bad for any career or future career progression.



How can a DUI affect your employment?



Apart from the above consequences of a DUI conviction, you may not be aware of the negative consequences a DUI has on your employability or retaining your job if you are already in one. Having a DUI record means that your employer can fire you. It also means that you will not be as competitive as others who do not have such a record. A DUI conviction means that future employers may not consider you for a job. For the above reasons, it is always advisable that one should avoid driving while under the influence.



Lost income



A conviction of DUI can also lead to lost income. The days one spends going to court or following up on the issue with a lawyer means they will not be going to work. You will also lose money in terms of fines and payments to court or your lawyer. This is money that you could have used for your other needs.



