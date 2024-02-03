AAFT School Of Journalism And Mass Communication Gears Up For The 12Th Global Festival Of Journalism Noida 2024

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: The excitement is palpable at AAFT School of Journalism and Mass Communication as preparations for the 12th Global Festival of Journalism Noida 2024 kick off with the unveiling of its official poster at Marwah Studios. The entire faculty and student body gathered for this auspicious beginning, setting the stage for what promises to be the biggest journalism extravaganza of the year.



In a momentous move 12 years ago, AAFT declared February 12th as the International Day of Journalism when no such day existed on the United Nations Calendar to honor the contribution of journalists worldwide. The institution took the initiative by launching the first-ever Festival of Journalism in 2013, and since then, it has gained momentum.



Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and Chair for the International Journalism Centre ï¿1⁄2 a body representing 40,000 media professionals globally ï¿1⁄2 expressed his delight that numerous journalistic organizations across India now celebrate this significant day.



The 12th Global Festival of Journalism Noida 2024, scheduled for 12th to 14th February is set to be a grand affair with a plethora of activities planned to highlight the omnipresence of journalism. AAFT School of Journalism and Mass Communication will showcase workshops, seminars, discussions, talks, awards ceremonies, exhibitions, dance recitals, music performances, poster launchings, a fashion show, Nukkad Natak (street play), a food festival, and many other captivating events.



This festival aims to emphasize the enduring influence of journalism in every aspect of society, bringing together media enthusiasts, professionals, and students for an enriching experience. Attendees can expect a diverse range of activities that not only celebrate the essence of journalism but also provide a platform for networking, learning, and entertainment.



