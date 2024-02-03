DIRECTV Once Again Drops Local TV Stations, Cutting Off Access To Cox Media Group Stations For Millions Of Consumers

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DIRECTV refuses CMG's offer to extend talks and instead blocks its own customers from access to the most vital source of local news, emergency information, sports, and entertainment

ATLANTA, Feb. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today DIRECTV removed all Cox Media Group (CMG) TV stations from its lineups after refusing CMG's offer to extend negotiations. DIRECTV has already dropped hundreds of stations over the last few months, and this latest drop is a continuation of its ongoing mission against local journalism.



With this move, DIRECTV has once again blocked millions of consumers from accessing the vital local news, emergency information, weather, traffic, sports, and entertainment programming that CMG's TV stations provide.

“While we've been signing dozens of fair-market carriage deals that bring our high-quality programming to more than 50 million viewers, DIRECTV has been dropping hundreds of TV stations and depriving its customers of the local content they want and paid DIRECTV for,” said Marian Pittman, EVP of CMG.“Now DIRECTV is at it again. We call on DIRECTV to stop holding viewers hostage to its anti-consumer agenda.”

“CMG is proud of our commitment to investing in high-quality local news and investigative journalism. DIRECTV's actions threaten those investments and hurt consumers who rely on us for local news, weather, and a robust slate of sports and other popular entertainment programming,” Pittman continued.“Dropping CMG stations and blocking viewers from accessing local news and programming is DIRECTV's latest bullying tactic to try to harm local journalism.”

DIRECTV is threatening local journalism at a time when broadcast TV stations are often the last source of local news, emergency information, and consumer protection left in their communities. Not surprisingly, local broadcast stations, including CMG's stations, are the most popular channels on DIRECTV's lineup.

“We remain committed to negotiating in good faith to secure a fair carriage agreement with DIRECTV, just as we've done with dozens of other TV providers that continue to deliver our award-winning stations to their customers,” Pittman said.

Concerned viewers should call DIRECTV now at 1-800-531-5000 and demand that DIRECTV brings back local CMG stations. Viewers can also drop DIRECTV now and switch to Xfinity, Spectrum, Verizon/FIOS TV, YouTube TV, or Hulu+Live TV, where their local CMG stations are available.

About Cox Media Group

CMG Media Corporation (d/b/a Cox Media Group) is an industry-leading media company with unparalleled brands, award-winning content, and exceptional team members. CMG provides valuable local and national journalism and entertainment content to the people and communities it serves. The company's businesses encompass 14 high-quality, market-leading television brands in 9 markets; 49 top-performing radio stations delivering multiple genres of content in 10 markets; a Washington, DC news bureau; and numerous streaming and digital platforms. CMG's TV portfolio includes multiple primary affiliates of ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, Telemundo and MyNetworkTV, as well as several valuable news and independent stations. For more information about CMG, visit .

