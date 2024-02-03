Bulgaria Starts Transferring 100 Armored Personnel Carriers To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Bulgaria has begun handing over 100 armored personnel carriers to Ukraine, the delivery of which was decided at the end of last year.
Bulgarian Defense Minister Todor Tagarev announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.
"The operation continues. The Ministry of Defense supports the process of providing Ukraine with armored personnel carriers to the Ministry of Internal Affairs," he wrote.
As reported, on July 21, the Bulgarian parliament voted to send about 100 armored personnel carriers to Ukraine along with weapons and spare parts.
