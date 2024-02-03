Apple Becomes Most Valuable Global Brand In 2023

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Apple became the most expensive brand in the world, according to
the annual Brand Finance Global 500 rating. The company surpassed
competitors from Microsoft, Google, and Amazon, Azernews reports, citing TASS.
According to their estimates, Apple's brand worth surged by 74%
in 2023, hitting $517 bln. Microsoft Corporation ranked second on
the list, with a brand worth of $340 bln (up 78%). Google ranked
third, with a brand value estimated at $333 bln (no growth data was
provided). This year, the business did not make a study of Russian
brands.
Brand Finance is a renowned international brand valuation
company with offices in 20 countries.
