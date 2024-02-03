               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Apple Becomes Most Valuable Global Brand In 2023


(MENAFN- AzerNews) Apple became the most expensive brand in the world, according to the annual Brand Finance Global 500 rating. The company surpassed competitors from Microsoft, Google, and Amazon, Azernews reports, citing TASS.

According to their estimates, Apple's brand worth surged by 74% in 2023, hitting $517 bln. Microsoft Corporation ranked second on the list, with a brand worth of $340 bln (up 78%). Google ranked third, with a brand value estimated at $333 bln (no growth data was provided). This year, the business did not make a study of Russian brands.

Brand Finance is a renowned international brand valuation company with offices in 20 countries.

