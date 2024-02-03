Iraq Says U.S. Airstrikes To Have Serious Consequences

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BAGHDAD, Feb 3 (NNN-NINA) – U.S. airstrikes on the border areas in western Iraq will have serious consequences, for the security and stability of Iraq and the region, the Iraqi government said, today.

Yahya Rasoul, the military spokesman of the Iraqi prime minister, said in a statement that, U.S. airstrikes targeted the town of al-Qaim, some 400 km west of Baghdad, and other border areas in Iraq.

“These airstrikes violate Iraq's sovereignty and come at a time when Iraq is striving to ensure stability in the region,” he said.

Rasoul described the airstrikes as“a threat that will drag Iraq and the region into undesirable consequences, that will be dire for security and stability in Iraq and the region.”

A security source in Anbar province, who requested to remain anonymous, said that, at least three Iraqis were killed and five others injured by the U.S. airstrikes on some sites belonging to the Iraqi paramilitary Hashd Shaabi forces.

Yesterday, the U.S. Central Command said in a statement that, the U.S. forces conducted airstrikes on more than 85 targets in Iraq and Syria, against Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) and affiliated militia groups.

The U.S. airstrikes came in response to attacks by Iranian-backed militias that caused the first U.S. fatalities, since the Israel-Hamas conflict broke out on Oct 7, last year.– NNN-NINA