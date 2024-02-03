Furious Ties Bind Iran's 'Axis Of Resistance'

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Days after a drone attack killed three US soldiers at a military outpost in Jordan – an attack blamed on a shadowy Iranian-linked militia group – it appears a wider regional conflict may have been averted. At least for now.

The US has indicated it will take a tiered response to the attack – though it hasn't said how – and the head of Iran's Revolutionary Guards has said that Tehran is“not looking for war.”

But Iranian-backed militias in Iraq and Syria have now launched more than 160 attacks against the US military since the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and start of the war in Gaza. And Houthi militants in Yemen, also supported by Iran, have threatened to continue their attacks on ships in the Red Sea.

So, what is driving these groups in the so-called“axis of resistance” and how much control does Iran have over their actions?

Shia armed groups in Iraq

The militia blamed by the US for the drone attack in Jordan, Kata'ib Hezbollah, said earlier this week it was halting its military operations in Iraq under pressure from both Iran and Iraq.

It is just one of many Iran-backed groups in the country that operates under the umbrella banner of Islamic Resistance in Iraq.

Armed militias began emerging in Iraq in the wake of the US invasion of the country in 2003. These groups grew exponentially stronger when they organised as a collective front to confront the ISIS terror group.

The Popular Mobilisation Forces , or Al Hashd Al Sha'bi, was established in 2014 and became the main Shia paramilitary organisation confronting ISIS, alongside other Iran-backed groups such as Hezbollah in Syria.

But with threat of ISIS decreasing after its military defeat in 2019, the Popular Mobilisation Forces shifted their attention back to US targets in Iraq.

In recent years, these groups have presented themselves as the muqawama , or“resistance”, against the US and its allies in Iraq. As such, they have launched hundreds of attacks against US and Turkish military bases and other targets in Iraq and Syria.