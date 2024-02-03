Guns Blazing: All Taiwan Parties Sought Defense Boosts

(MENAFN- Asia Times)

The presidential and parliamentary elections that Taiwan held on January 13 were

in many respects the most significant that will be held in the Indo-Pacific

this year.

Certainly, the elections that will be held in Indonesia in February

and in India in April will involve larger countries and many more voters than

the one in tiny Taiwan, and plenty of international attention will be paid to

Jakarta and New Delhi as the results come in. Nevertheless, we are likely to

learn more from Taiwan's election than we will from either of those giants.

The first significant thing about Taiwan's elections is simply that they

happen: This is the only Chinese-speaking country that has a democracy – and

that democracy, which is now three decades old, is not just surviving but

thriving. Taiwan proves that there is nothing incompatible between Chinese

culture, society or history and the political system called democracy.

The second significant point was, of course, the result: that Taiwan for the

first time elected a new president who is from the same political party as the

predecessor – and it did so in defiance of threats and intimidation from the

huge, powerful neighbor that is just 100 kilometers away across the Taiwan

Strait.

After eight years of the Democratic People's Party's Tsai Ing-wen as

president, the DPP's Lai Ching-te, who for the past four years has been her

vice-president, will be inaugurated as president in May. This is notable partly

because normally the presidency has moved from one major party to another as

part of the natural political cycle of optimism, disillusionment and then

change.

But mainly it is notable because an important feature of recent years

has been tension between Communist China and Taiwan, with China sending more

and more fighter planes to fly over Taiwanese territory as a tool of

intimidation.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022 naturally raised the question, for

Taiwan as well as for other countries in the region, including Japan, of

whether the next tragedy might be a Chinese invasion or blockade of Taiwan.