Guns Blazing: All Taiwan Parties Sought Defense Boosts

The presidential and parliamentary elections that Taiwan held on January 13 were
in many respects the most significant that will be held in the Indo-Pacific
this year.
Certainly, the elections that will be held in Indonesia in February
and in India in April will involve larger countries and many more voters than
the one in tiny Taiwan, and plenty of international attention will be paid to
Jakarta and New Delhi as the results come in. Nevertheless, we are likely to
learn more from Taiwan's election than we will from either of those giants.
The first significant thing about Taiwan's elections is simply that they
happen: This is the only Chinese-speaking country that has a democracy – and
that democracy, which is now three decades old, is not just surviving but
thriving. Taiwan proves that there is nothing incompatible between Chinese
culture, society or history and the political system called democracy.
The second significant point was, of course, the result: that Taiwan for the
first time elected a new president who is from the same political party as the
predecessor – and it did so in defiance of threats and intimidation from the
huge, powerful neighbor that is just 100 kilometers away across the Taiwan
Strait.
After eight years of the Democratic People's Party's Tsai Ing-wen as
president, the DPP's Lai Ching-te, who for the past four years has been her
vice-president, will be inaugurated as president in May. This is notable partly
because normally the presidency has moved from one major party to another as
part of the natural political cycle of optimism, disillusionment and then
change.
But mainly it is notable because an important feature of recent years
has been tension between Communist China and Taiwan, with China sending more
and more fighter planes to fly over Taiwanese territory as a tool of
intimidation.
Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022 naturally raised the question, for
Taiwan as well as for other countries in the region, including Japan, of
whether the next tragedy might be a Chinese invasion or blockade of Taiwan.
