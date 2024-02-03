Would Trump 2.0 Have Any Adults In The Room?

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Especially since Donald Trump strutted onto the world stage, it's become difficult if not unwise for anyone – even someone living halfway around the world from the United States – to ignore the quadrennial US presidential elections. And now a February 2 news story from Reuters signals that, like it or not, the season has begun in Asia:

To illustrate how things have changed – not for the better, we may well fear – here's a second look at an article I wrote back when the Trump Age was officially beginning. The piece seems to have gotten some things right. Seasoned civilian and military officials (the adults in the room) eventually were there to stop President Trump from following some of the most reckless of his whims.

But that was then. Calling themselves an“army,” some of his most radical followers, led by the Heritage Foundation with its Project 2025, now have had years to plan ways to eliminate the“deep state” in a second Trump administration and leave him free to rule to his heart's content.

TOKYO (November 10, 2016) – It's an open question how serious President-elect Donald Trump is about policies that he's advocated – such as saying sayonara to Japan and South Korea if the two countries don't contribute more resources to their own defense, or abandoning the nonproliferation policy by giving them the green light to develop their own nuclear weapons to counter those that North Korea's Kim Jong-un is developing.

Trump, after all, like the late Kim Jong Il of North Korea, is mainly a showman. If he's a policy wonk, reading books and think tank reports on difficult international questions, we haven't heard about it. Clearly he admires his self-image of a tough negotiator who shakes things up. But would he persist single-mindedly in carrying out policies that, so far, are no more substantial than marketing slogans?