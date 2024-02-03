               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Rain, Snow Forecast In J&K During Next 48 Hours


2/3/2024 12:00:11 AM

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Feb 3 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir may record light to moderate snow or rain during next 48 hours, the MeT department said in a forecast.

Night temperature remained several notches below zero in the Valley.

Srinagar recorded minus 1.7 degrees Celsius, Gulmarg minus 10.6 degrees Celsius and Pahalgam minus 8.3 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature on Saturday.

Leh town in Ladakh region recorded minus 8.7 degrees Celsius and Kargil minus 12.2 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Jammu city recorded 7.8 degrees Celsius, Katra 6 degrees Celsius, Batote 0.3 degree Celsius, Bhaderwah minus 0.5 degree Celsius and Banihal minus 0.8 degree Celsius as the night's lowest temperature.

