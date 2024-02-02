Stolz Continues Golden Touch In World Cup Speed Skating

(MENAFN- IANS) Ottawa, Feb 3 (IANS) Jordan Stolz of the United States continued his dominance in the speed skating World Cup as he clinched the men's 1,000-meter title in Quebec, Canada on Friday.

Having reaped four golds in the Salt Lake City stop last weekend, the 19-year-old American skater clocked one minute and 7.96 seconds for his fourth straight World Cup victory in this event, reported Xinhua.

Tatsuya Shinhama of Japan came in second with a time of 1:08.34. The bronze medal went to China's Ning Zhongyan, who finished in 1:08.49.

Miho Takagi of Japan set a new tournament record to win her fourth World Cup victory in the women's 1,000m this season. Crossing the line in 1:14.19, Miho broke the previous tournament mark of 1:15.83 held by Canadian Ivanie Blondin.

Femke Kok and Isabel Grevelt of the Netherlands settled for second and third place with 1:15.07 and 1:15.72 respectively.

Home skater Ted-Jan Bloemen won the men's 5,000m race with another tournament record of 6:13.87, while Irene Schouten of the Netherlands was crowned in the women's 3,000m with 4:01.11.

