Supercom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) Highlights Its Offender Monitoring Solutions Amid Ongoing Stalking Conversation During National Stalking Awareness Month

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



SuperCom, a global leading provider of digital identity and tracking solutions, is highlighting its electronic monitoring solutions for domestic violence and stalking prevention, with January marking the twentieth annual National Stalking Awareness Month

In 2023 alone, over 3 million people aged 16 and older were victims of stalking Stalking has uprooted people's lives, causing them to leave their jobs, suffer physical and psychological harm, or even lose their life

SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB) , a global leading provider of traditional and digital identity and tracking solutions to governments, is highlighting its electronic monitoring (“EM”) solutions used for monitoring offenders and domestic violence prevention. These solutions have proven effective in lowering subsequent tracking offenses and protecting victims. It comes in the wake of the ongoing conversation on stalking, coupled with the growing cases of stalking victims, even as this month of January marks the twentieth annual National Stalking Awareness Month (“NSAM”) ( ).

January is dedicated to recognizing, taking action, and responding to the severe crime of stalking, which in 2023 affected over 3 million people aged 16 and older in the U.S. alone ( ). This cuts across stalking in person and online and has forced people to uproot their lives, leave their jobs, suffer...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to SPCB are available in the company's newsroom at



About TechMediaWire

TechMediaWire

(“TMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on pioneering public and private companies driving the future of technology. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from TechMediaWire, text“TECH” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TechMediaWire website applicable to all content provided by TMW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

TechMediaWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

TechMediaWire is powered by

IBN