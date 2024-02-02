               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Techmediabreaks Sekur Private Data Ltd.'S (CSE: SKUR) (OTCQB: SWISF) (FRA: GDT0) Solutions Suite Designed To Offer Maximum Cyber Protection


2/2/2024 11:10:20 PM

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Sekur Private Data (CSE: SKUR) (OTCQB: SWISF) (FRA: GDT0) provides a suite of cybersecurity and internet security services that enable businesses and individuals to communicate online safely without the threat of breaches and offers Swiss-based servers for maximum protection.“Sekur's full suite of cybersecurity and internet privacy services include SekurMail with the SekurSend/SekurReply feature, SekurVPN, and SekurMessenger – greatly eliminating the chance of a cyber breach,” a recent article reads.“Sekur's suite of services is available to businesses and individuals on a subscription basis, and all subscribers' electronic communications are through Sekur's owned and maintained data servers in Switzerland, a country with the strictest privacy laws in the world. The company never uses third-party platforms, and all product offerings are encrypted and closed-loop.”

To view the full article, visit

About Sekur Private Data Ltd.

Sekur Private Data is a cybersecurity and internet privacy provider of Swiss-hosted solutions for secure and private communications. The company distributes a suite of encrypted e-mails, secure messengers and secure communication tools. Sekur Private Data sells its products through its own website, , approved distributors and telecommunications companies. The company serves consumers, businesses and governments worldwide.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to SWISF are available in the company's newsroom at

About TechMediaWire

TechMediaWire
(“TMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on pioneering public and private companies driving the future of technology. It is one of 60+ brands within
the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TechMediaWire website applicable to all content provided by TMW, wherever published or re-published:
/Disclaimer

TechMediaWire
Los Angeles, CA

310.299.1717 Office
TechMediaWire is powered by
IBN

