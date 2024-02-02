Techmediabreaks Sekur Private Data Ltd.'S (CSE: SKUR) (OTCQB: SWISF) (FRA: GDT0) Solutions Suite Designed To Offer Maximum Cyber Protection

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Sekur Private Data (CSE: SKUR) (OTCQB: SWISF) (FRA: GDT0) provides a suite of cybersecurity and internet security services that enable businesses and individuals to communicate online safely without the threat of breaches and offers Swiss-based servers for maximum protection.“Sekur's full suite of cybersecurity and internet privacy services include SekurMail with the SekurSend/SekurReply feature, SekurVPN, and SekurMessenger – greatly eliminating the chance of a cyber breach,” a recent article reads.“Sekur's suite of services is available to businesses and individuals on a subscription basis, and all subscribers' electronic communications are through Sekur's owned and maintained data servers in Switzerland, a country with the strictest privacy laws in the world. The company never uses third-party platforms, and all product offerings are encrypted and closed-loop.”

To view the full article, visit

About Sekur Private Data Ltd.

Sekur Private Data is a cybersecurity and internet privacy provider of Swiss-hosted solutions for secure and private communications. The company distributes a suite of encrypted e-mails, secure messengers and secure communication tools. Sekur Private Data sells its products through its own website, , approved distributors and telecommunications companies. The company serves consumers, businesses and governments worldwide.

