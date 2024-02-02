420 With CNW - New York Grants Recreational Sales Licenses To Medical Cannabis Companies

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) The state of New York recently permitted eight medical cannabis companies to sell recreational cannabis. This brings the number of companies that can sell recreational cannabis in the state to more than a dozen. In December 2023, six companies received registered organization dispensing licenses, and in January, the

Cannabis Control Board

approved licenses for two more companies, among them Green Thumb Industries.

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF) , a company based in Chicago, entered the New York's marijuana market in 2019, following its acquisition of...

Read More>>

About CNW420

CNW420 spotlights the latest developments in the rapidly evolving cannabis industry through the release of two informative articles each business day. Our concise, informative content serves as a gateway for investors interested in the legalized cannabis sector and provides updates on how regulatory developments may impact financial markets. Articles are released each business day at 4:20 a.m. and 4:20 p.m. Eastern – our tribute to the time synonymous with cannabis culture. If marijuana and the burgeoning industry surrounding it are on your radar, CNW420 is for you! Check back daily to stay up-to-date on the latest milestones in the fast -changing world of cannabis.

To receive SMS alerts from CNW, text

CANNABIS to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CannabisNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by CNW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

CannabisNewsWire

Denver, CO



303.498.7722 Office

...

CannabisNewsWire is powered by

IBN