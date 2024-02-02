Investornewsbreaks Mountain Top Properties Inc. (MTPP) Positioning To Drive Real Estate Development Plans, Expand Tech-Driven Business

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Mountain Top Properties (OTC: MTPP) , a diversified real estate holding company, is seeking to raise up to $10 million in gross proceeds from a Regulation A offering. The company intends to deploy the proceeds to support its real estate development plans within the exclusive Hamptons real estate market.“In addition, the company is planning to expand on its technologically driven property management business centered on the larger Northeastern U.S. region. Through its Mountain Top Capital Fund I, Mountain Top Realty has sought to raise $75 million to build, acquire, renovate, and remarket homes in the Hamptons; thus far, the fund has already received debt capital commitments amounting to 70% of anticipated real estate acquisition costs as well as a further 100% of the planned construction costs, a figure which the company will seek to complement its upcoming equity raising exercise. Mountain Top Properties will subsequently look to soon deploy up to $10 million to leverage strategic waterfront or water view opportunities within the exclusive enclave offering a significant return on capital,” a recent article explains.“In addition to Mountain Top Properties' real estate development efforts in Long Island's Hamptons region, which is slated to commence in the spring, the company expects to begin generating revenues from its property management activities in the first quarter of 2024.”

Mountain Top Properties Inc.

Mountain Top Properties is a diversified real estate holding company that acquires, sells and operates assets through its wholly owned subsidiaries and limited partnerships. The company specializes in property management, property technology ("PropTech") and real estate redevelopment. Mountain Top Properties was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Liverpool, New York, with offices in Sag Harbor, New York.

