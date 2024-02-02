Business Events Scheduled For The Coming Week

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Business events and economic reports scheduled for the coming week times are Eastern, Feb. 5McDonald's Corp. reports quarterly financial results before the market open, Feb. 6Ford Motor Co. reports quarterly financial results after the market close, Feb. 7CVS Health Corp. reports quarterly financial results before the market open Disney Co. reports quarterly financial results after the market close, Feb. 8WASHINGTON - Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits, 8:30 a.m.; Freddie Mac, the mortgage company, releases weekly mortgage rates, noon, Feb. 9PepsiCo Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

