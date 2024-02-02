US Retaliates Against Killing Of Soldiers In Jordan, Hits Iran-Backed Groups In Iraq, Syria

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The United States has retaliated against the killing of its soldiers in Jordan by striking dozens of sites in Iraq and Syria used by Iranian-backed militias and the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, according to a report published by the news agency PTI Joe Biden along with other top US leaders had been warning that America would strike back at the militias, and they made it clear it wouldn't be just one hit but a“tiered response” over time an official statement after the Friday strikes, Biden said,“The United States does not seek conflict in the Middle East or elsewhere in the world. But let all those who might seek to do us harm know this: If you harm an American, we will respond.”Last Sunday, three American soldiers were killed in Jordan by a drone launched by militant groups backed by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), said Biden after attending the dignified return of these brave Americans at Drover Airforce Base where he also spoke with each of their families.“This afternoon, at my direction, US military forces struck targets at facilities in Iraq and Syria that the IRGC and affiliated militia use to attack US forces. Our response began today. It will continue at times and places of our choosing,” Biden added to US Central Command, at 4:00 pm EST (2.30 am IST) its forces conducted airstrikes in Iraq and Syria against IRGC Quds Force and affiliated militia groups, as per PTI reports military forces struck more than 85 targets, with numerous aircraft including long-range bombers flown from America. The airstrikes employed more than 125 precision munitions facilities that were struck included command and control operations centers, intelligence centers, rockets, and missiles, unmanned aerial vehicle storages, and logistics and munition supply chain facilities of militia groups and their IRGC sponsors who facilitated attacks against US and Coalition forces, the CENTCOM said Secretary Lloyd Austin said these strikes were at seven facilities that IRGC and affiliated militias use to attack US forces.'Violation of sovereignty'The spokesman for the commander-in-chief of the Iraqi armed forces said these strikes come at a time when Iraq is \"striving to ensure stability in the region,\" Al Jazeera reported, citing local outlet Iraqi News Agency (INA).\"These strikes constitute a violation of Iraqi sovereignty, an undermining of the efforts of the Iraqi government, and a threat that will drag Iraq and the region into undesirable consequences, the consequences of which will be dire for security and stability in Iraq and the region,\" INA quoted the spokesman as saying state media accused the \"US aggression\" for the attacks, which according to them targeted Syria's desert areas and those around the Syrian-Iraq border, resulting in several casualties, according to Al Jazeera.

