Kerala News LIVE: Electric Scooter Catches Fire In Kozhikode

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) 8.30 AM: Electric scooter worth Rs 1.5 lakh catches fire in Kozhikode

An electric scooter parked in Thamarassery caught fire. The scooter was owned by Mohammad Nizam who runs Bharat Medicals in Chinimukku. The incident took place on Friday at 6 pm. Initially smoke was detected and later the vehicle got gutted.

8.19 AM: RTI Commission to conduct flash checks at govt offices over failure in implementing RTI Act

Right to Information Commission to conduct lightning checks in government offices to catch officials failing to implement the Right to Information Act. The decision was based on the assessment that government officials had failed to consider applications under the Right to Information Act.

The Right to Information Commission's move to take further steps in this regard comes amid criticism that government officials are failing to respond to requests under the Right to Information Act. RTI officers will conduct lightning checks in all offices in the state.

8.12 AM: Wild tusker 'Thaneer Komban' dies in Bandipur

Thaneer Komban, the rogue tusker that was captured by Kerala forest officials after administering tranquilliser shots, died in Bandipur on Saturday morning. The tusker reportedly fell unconscious in a lorry.