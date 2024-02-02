Real Sociedad Coach Imanol Also Rules Out Barcelona Move

(MENAFN- IANS) Madrid, Feb 3 (IANS) Real Sociedad coach Imanol Alguacil has become the latest to rule himself out of being a possible replacement for Xavi Hernandez at FC Barcelona.

Xavi's announcement a week ago that he would step down at Barca at the end of the season after two and a half years in charge has started a wave of speculation over his possible successor, with coaches such as Mikel Arteta (Arsenal) and Thomas Tuchel (Bayern Munich) mentioned as possible replacements, reported Xinhua.

Arteta and Tuchel were both quick to rule themselves out of the running and on Friday, Imanol also said he wasn't interested in the Barca job.

The Real Sociedad boss has also been talked of as a candidate for the Camp Nou after his excellent work has seen the San Sebastian side win the 2020 Copa del Rey, as well as finishing sixth, fifth and fourth in La Liga in the last three seasons.

Imanol was asked about the rumors in his press conference ahead of Saturday's trip to play Girona and was clear in his reply.

"It's something that's not really for me to discuss. I can say that Xavi is the ideal coach for Barcelona and it will be hard for them to find someone like him. I have total respect for him," he said, before insisting his intention was to stay where he is.

"I am at the best club I could be at. I feel very highly valued and I'm delighted to be at 'La Real'."

"What I want to do is to continue making history here: my contract ends in 2025 and I hope I can sign a new deal, I have to earn it, but I'm never going to be happier anywhere other than here," he insisted.

--IANS