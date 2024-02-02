(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

The military aircraft modernization & retrofit market is expected to reach an estimated $57.0 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 2.3% from 2024 to 2030.

The future of the military aircraft modernization & retrofit market looks promising with opportunities in the fixed-wing and rotary-wing markets. The major drivers for this market are increasing military expenditure of emerging economies, growing traction of combat aircraft, as well as, investing in research and development (R&D) activities to increase aircraft speed, destructive force, power and stealth capabilities.

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies military aircraft modernization & retrofit companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Military Aircraft Modernization & Retrofit Market Insights



Weapon systems is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the growing focus on interoperability and development of new technologies. APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing defense spending and geopolitical tensions in the region.

Features of the Military Aircraft Modernization & Retrofit Market



Market Size Estimates: Military aircraft modernization & retrofit market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Military aircraft modernization & retrofit market size by aircraft type, system type, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Military aircraft modernization & retrofit market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different aircraft type, system type, and regions for the military aircraft modernization & retrofit market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the military aircraft modernization & retrofit market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Global Military Aircraft Modernization & Retrofit Market : Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges

3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.2. Global Military Aircraft Modernization & Retrofit Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.3: Global Military Aircraft Modernization & Retrofit Market by Aircraft Type

3.3.1: Fixed-Wing

3.3.2: Rotary-Wing

3.4: Global Military Aircraft Modernization & Retrofit Market by System Type

3.4.1: Navigation Systems

3.4.2: Weapon Systems

3.4.3: Headup Displays

3.4.4: Optronic Equipment

3.4.5: Fire Control Radars

3.4.6: Defensive Systems

3.4.7: Others

4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030

4.1: Global Military Aircraft Modernization & Retrofit Market by Region

4.2: North American Military Aircraft Modernization & Retrofit Market

4.2.2: North American Military Aircraft Modernization & Retrofit Market by System Type: Navigation Systems, Weapon Systems, Headup Displays, Optronic Equipment, Fire Control Radars, Defensive Systems, and Others

4.3: European Military Aircraft Modernization & Retrofit Market

4.3.1: European Military Aircraft Modernization & Retrofit Market by Aircraft Type: Fixed-Wing and Rotary-Wing

4.3.2: European Military Aircraft Modernization & Retrofit Market by System Type: Navigation Systems, Weapon Systems, Headup Displays, Optronic Equipment, Fire Control Radars, Defensive Systems, and Others

4.4: APAC Military Aircraft Modernization & Retrofit Market

4.4.1: APAC Military Aircraft Modernization & Retrofit Market by Aircraft Type: Fixed-Wing and Rotary-Wing

4.4.2: APAC Military Aircraft Modernization & Retrofit Market by System Type: Navigation Systems, Weapon Systems, Headup Displays, Optronic Equipment, Fire Control Radars, Defensive Systems, and Others

4.5: ROW Military Aircraft Modernization & Retrofit Market

4.5.1: ROW Military Aircraft Modernization & Retrofit Market by Aircraft Type: Fixed-Wing and Rotary-Wing

4.5.2: ROW Military Aircraft Modernization & Retrofit Market by System Type: Navigation Systems, Weapon Systems, Headup Displays, Optronic Equipment, Fire Control Radars, Defensive Systems, and Others

5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Operational Integration

5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Military Aircraft Modernization & Retrofit Market by Aircraft Type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Military Aircraft Modernization & Retrofit Market by System Type

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Military Aircraft Modernization & Retrofit Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Military Aircraft Modernization & Retrofit Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Military Aircraft Modernization & Retrofit Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Military Aircraft Modernization & Retrofit Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing

7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: BAE Systems

7.2: Elbit Systems

7.3: Honeywell

7.4: Israel Aerospace Industries

7.5: L3Harris Technologies

7.6: Leonardo

7.7: Lockheed Martin

