Cyclebar Strengthens Hearts With Debut Of New Class Format During American Heart Month

IRVINE, Calif.–To celebrate American Heart Month this February, CycleBar , the largest indoor cycling brand, has announced the debut of its newest class format, Strength, to support the American Heart Association ("Association") for the third year in a row for their Life Is Why fundraising campaign. The debut of CycleBar's Strength class allows the brand to offer a truly comprehensive workout that provides full-body benefits with cardio and strength in a single class offering.









Along with 2.5 hours per week of cardio exercise, the Association recommends strength training at least twice a week , and now riders can consistently achieve that goal with CycleBar's new Strength class. The new signature class format utilizes 8lb and 10lb bars and blends cycling, choreography, and strength-building exercises in a dynamic, music-infused workout, engaging muscles across the entire body at all levels. As strength training soars in popularity and CycleBar continues to elevate its offerings, the brand-new ride is carefully designed to blend the intensity of cycling with intentional upper-body isolation exercises focused on the core, biceps, triceps, obliques, shoulders, chests, and lats, all set to the beat of energizing music.

“Elevating the rider and community experience is always our number one priority at CycleBar,” said Trevor Lucas, President of CycleBar.“Strength training is proven to build lean muscle, increase bone density, and improve heart health. By adding more of this training into our high-energy rhythm ride, we can give riders a more holistic fitness experience for longer, stronger, and healthier lives. Cycling doesn't have to be just a cardio workout.”

Along with the new format, riders can also partake in a great cause as CycleBar participates in the Association's fundraising campaign, Life Is Why , during February. Joining the fight against heart disease and stroke, the campaign inspires consumers to celebrate their reasons to live longer, healthier lives by giving.

Kicking off the month on February 2,“National Wear Red Day,” CycleBar will encourage members and its social media followers to wear red to bring greater attention to heart disease and stroke. CycleBar will also provide its community with the opportunity to donate directly to the AHA at the studio throughout the month via QR codes, online and CycleGives rides. The Association will receive 100% of the donations, which fund innovative research, advocacy for the public's health, and lifesaving resources.

“Charitable giving is a cornerstone of the CycleBar brand, and indoor cycling is one of the best ways to improve heart health, so we are honored to continue our support of the American Heart Association's Life is Why campaign,” said Nate Chang, Chief Marketing Officer of CycleBar.“By combining the strength of our CycleBar communities with the incredible efforts of the AHA, we can make a real impact and save lives this February.”

During its Centennial year, donations made through Life is Why participating retailers such as CycleBar – no matter the amount – allow the Association to implement initiatives such as:



Funding research that can improve the health outcomes of heart and stroke patients;

Training more than 2.5 million high school students in CPR annually; Supporting the work of local entrepreneurs and organizations working to improve health outcomes in under-resourced communities.

For more information about CycleBar or to sign up for CycleBar's new Strength class, visit , download the CycleBar app, and follow @CycleBa on Instagram. To learn more about the AHA's Life is Why campaign and other participating companies, visit .

