Nova Poshta Pays UAH 10.7B In Taxes And Fees In 2023

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In 2023, the NOVA Group of companies (Nova Poshta) paid UAH 10.7 billion in taxes and fees to the budgets of all levels, 50% more than in 2022.

That's according to the company's press service , Ukrinform reports.

"The amount of taxes and fees paid by NOVA Group (Nova Poshta) to the budgets of all levels in 2023 amounted to UAH 10.7 billion. This is 50% more than in 2022. In particular, Nova Poshta paid UAH 8.7 billion and NovaPay paid UAH 1.2 billion," the statement reads.

In addition, the company invested UAH 5.3 billion in business development in Ukraine. The largest amount of capital investment - UAH 2.4 billion - was allocated for the construction of new sorting terminals and automation of existing ones.

As reported, as of the beginning of 2024, the Nova Poshta network in Ukraine has 27,050 service points, including 4,095 opened in 2023.