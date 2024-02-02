Japanese Companies Show Huge Interest In Ukraine Recovery Conference Ambassador

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Japanese companies are showing a huge interest in the Ukraine Recovery Conference, which will take place in Tokyo on February 19-20, 2024. Many of them created special offices to develop plans related to Ukraine.

The relevant statement was made by Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to Japan Sergiy Korsunsky during the online briefing 'Ukrainian-Japanese Relations: Current Cooperation between Two Countries and Future Plans' in Media Center Ukraine - Ukrinform.

“The interest [of Japanese companies in the Ukraine Recovery Conference – Ed.] is absolutely insane. The hall, where it will be held, cannot accommodate everyone willing to attend. Hence, the Japanese side is engaged in a very careful selection, so that there are no 'tourists' and simply observers, but that everyone [attending the conference] has some specific plans. I would like to say that this is very important, because it is a new phenomenon. This has never happened before: nearly every large Japanese company, especially in the leading trading houses, created special Ukraine-oriented offices, in which dozens of people are working and preparing plans related to Ukraine,” Korsunsky told.

The Ukrainian diplomat also mentioned that the Government of Japan had established a special committee on Ukraine's reconstruction, headed by Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida. Recently, the fourth meeting of the committee has taken place, involving not only government officials but the representatives of agencies and business associations, to make preparations for the Ukraine Recovery Conference.

“The industries we are interested in are those in which Japan has experience and significant development, such as transport, energy, mechanical engineering, waste management, urban planning and bridge construction,” Korsunsky noted.

A reminder that the Ukraine Recovery Conference, scheduled for February 19-20, 2024 in Tokyo, will be the largest meeting between the governments and businesses of Japan and Ukraine in the past five years.