Global A2P Messaging Market Report 2024: Market Value To Surge To $93.2 Billion By 2030 - BFSI Is Projected To Remain The Largest Segment

The latest market analysis report reveals a promising expansion in the global A2P (Application-to-Person) messaging market, which is forecasted to surge to a valuation of $93.2 billion by 2030, advancing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7% from 2024 to 2030.

This positive trajectory is largely attributed to the increasing number of mobile subscribers, the growing trend of mobile marketing through messaging, and the continual rise of the ecommerce industry.

Trends in A2P messaging underscore the sector's critical role in diverse industries including banking, financial services, insurance (BFSI), retail, ecommerce, healthcare, and travel & hospitality. The report offers a comprehensive evaluation segmented by component, application, and end-use industry, centering on the prominent growth opportunities and strategic market expansions globally.

The detailed segment analysis covered in the report encompasses the following:



Platform and A2P Service as a breakdown by components

Applications sorted into Authentication Services, Promotional and Marketing Services, Customer Relationship Management Services, Pushed Content Services, and Interactive Messages, among others Various end-use industries namely BFSI, Retail & eCommerce, Hyperlocal Businesses, Healthcare, Travel & Hospitality, and others demonstrating segment vitality

A highlight of the report is the insight into A2P services, which anticipate the highest growth throughout the forecast period. This is linked to their extensive utilization by businesses and organizations for disseminating pivotal information, notifications, alerts, and marketing messages to customers.

Particularly, the BFSI segment is projected to remain the largest, propelled by an uptick in the adoption of A2P messaging for enabling real-time transaction notifications, bolstering customer engagement, aiding fraud prevention, and expanding mobile financial services. The APAC region is expected to maintain its dominance, catalyzed by a significant customer base, a tilt towards mobile commerce, and the strategic presence of key industry players.

Strategic market analysis provides a closer look at competitive dynamics, industry challenges, and emergent market trends to arm stakeholders with actionable insights. It encompasses competitive landscape assessments, including mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and a review of industry competition based on Porter's Five Forces model to navigate future market scenarios effectively.

The analysis captures the strategic activities of prominent A2P messaging companies who are focusing on expanding their manufacturing capabilities, investing in R&D, and integrating across value chains. Key takeaways from this market analysis are crucial for businesses looking to bedrock their strategy in data-driven insights, understanding their competitive position, and identifying new market opportunities to leverage for sustaining growth in the global market landscape.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Global A2P Messaging Market : Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges

3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.2. Global A2P Messaging Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.3: Global A2P Messaging Market by Component

3.3.1: Platform

3.3.2: A2P Service

3.4: Global A2P Messaging Market by Application

3.4.1: Authentication Services

3.4.2: Promotional and Marketing Services

3.4.3: Customer Relationship Management Services

3.4.4: Pushed Content Services

3.4.5: Interactive Messages

3.4.6: Others

3.5: Global A2P Messaging Market by End Use Industry

3.5.1: Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

3.5.2: Retail and eCommerce

3.5.3: Hyperlocal Businesses

3.5.4: Healthcare

3.5.5: Travel and Hospitality

3.5.6: Others

4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030

4.1: Global A2P Messaging Market by Region

4.2: North American A2P Messaging Market

4.2.2: North American A2P Messaging Market by End Use Industry: Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Retail and eCommerce, Hyperlocal Businesses, Healthcare, Travel and Hospitality, and Others

4.3: European A2P Messaging Market

4.3.1: European A2P Messaging Market by Component: Platform and A2P Service

4.3.2: European A2P Messaging Market by End Use Industry: Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Retail and eCommerce, Hyperlocal Businesses, Healthcare, Travel and Hospitality, and Others

4.4: APAC A2P Messaging Market

4.4.1: APAC A2P Messaging Market by Component: Platform and A2P Service

4.4.2: APAC A2P Messaging Market by End Use Industry: Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Retail and eCommerce, Hyperlocal Businesses, Healthcare, Travel and Hospitality, and Others

4.5: ROW A2P Messaging Market

4.5.1: ROW A2P Messaging Market by Component: Platform and A2P Service

4.5.2: ROW A2P Messaging Market by End Use Industry: Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Retail and eCommerce, Hyperlocal Businesses, Healthcare, Travel and Hospitality, and Others

5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Operational Integration

5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global A2P Messaging Market by Component

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global A2P Messaging Market by Application

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global A2P Messaging Market by End Use Industry

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Global A2P Messaging Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global A2P Messaging Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global A2P Messaging Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global A2P Messaging Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing

7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: AT&T

7.2: Sinch

7.3: China Mobile

7.4: Infobip

7.5: Orange

7.6: Route Mobile

7.7: Comviva

