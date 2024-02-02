LA-Based Founder & Chief Investment Officer Recognized In Investmentnews Hot List

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The Top 100 Finance Professionals Making Significant Industry Impact

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recognized alongside finance industry titans such as Jamie Dimon (Chairman of the Board, CEO, JPMorgan Chase), Larry Fink (CEO, BlackRock), and Abby Johnson (CEO, Fidelity Investments), Ivan Manuel Illán (Founder & Chief Investment Officer, Aligne Wealth Advisors Investment Management (AWAIM®) has made a significant impact in the financial services industry.

Ivan Illan w/ his bestselling Dummies book

Continue Reading

InvestmentNews honored the 100 top movers and shakers in wealth management in this year's inaugural Hot List. The winners were nominated by industry professionals across the country in August 2023 and narrowed down to the top 100 based on their contributions that have helped shape the industry.

The full list and methodology can be viewed here .

"My vision is to raise the standard of wealthcare for retail investors by increasing a financial advisor's individual accountability to outcomes and results derived from their advice," Illan said. "Too few financial advisors maintain and share their own investment offering's performance history, due to regulatory complexity and costs related to composite construction and independent annual verification."

Industry surveys repeatedly find that the majority of Americans do not hire a financial advisor due to lack of trust and lack of demonstrated experience in navigating economic conditions.

Since its launch as an independent registered investment adviser in June 2022, AWAIM® has attracted more than $164,000,000 in Assets Under Management (AUM) and more than $40,000,000 in Assets Under Advisement (AUA).

About AWAIM®

Aligne Wealth Advisors Investment Management (AWAIM®) – alignewealth – is a boutique wealth management firm offering the ACGM Total Portfolio Solutions SuiteTM to retail investors and financial advisors nationwide. Founded in 2012 by Forbes thought leader and bestselling Dummies author, Ivan Illán, AWAIM began as a single-person practice in 2005.

Please visit the firm's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Investment Adviser Public Disclosure at , for more information.

Media Contact

Ivan Illan, Founder & CIO

[email protected]

(310) 795-0622 ext. 101

SOURCE Aligne Wealth Advisors Investment Management (AWAIM)