JT Wulf Best Selling Horror Author Launches New Web Series 'Dead Encounter' Darkside Tales Production

- JT WulfNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- "Dead Encounter " is a fictional podcast series Hosted by JT WULF , who interviews fictional witnesses and victims who have had encounters with the afterlife. JT Wulf, who himself is a bestselling author in the suspense and horror genres with such books as "The Transition Hole," plays a fictional podcast host in the series. Each episode is based on a short story written by Wulf. " The concept is unique as the interviews of witnesses and victims are characters from the story itself," says Wulf. "This puts a face on the characters in the story." 'Dead Encounter' ( ) is in its third episode. Episode 1, "Reflection Of A Missing Boy ," Guest starred Amariah Dionne, and Episode 2 Guest starred Peter Alexander Konstantakos from Montreal, Canada. Writer and creator JT Wulf says the stories are filled with subplots, making the viewer second guess what's happening. JT Wulf's Production company is Darkside Tales Production.More About 'Dead Encounter" The Series'Dead Encounter' ( ) is a web series produced by Darkside Tales Production ( ) and written by JT Wulf.

