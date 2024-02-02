FCC Capital Berhad Introduces Innovative Cryptocurrency Staking Service In Malaysia, Emphasizing Safety And Non-Custodial User Empowerment

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, Feb. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FCC Capital Berhad, a pioneer in the cryptocurrency industry based in Malaysia, proudly announces the official launch of its innovative staking-as-a-service platform and infrastructure. This groundbreaking initiative is set to revolutionize the staking landscape by placing a strong emphasis on safety, reliability, and client autonomy.





As the cryptocurrency market continues to evolve, FCC Capital Berhad recognizes the growing demand for secure and user-friendly staking solutions. The company's unique approach prioritizes the safety of users' digital assets, providing a trustworthy platform for investors seeking to participate in staking activities.

Key features of the staking service:



Safety First: State-of-the-art security protocols to ensure the safety of users' digital assets. By leveraging advanced encryption and multi-layered security measures, the platform provides a secure environment for staking activities.

Reliability: With a commitment to uptime and reliability, FCC Capital Berhad ensures that users can stake their assets seamlessly. The platform's robust infrastructure minimizes downtime and ensures a smooth staking experience.

Non-Custodial Approach: FCC Capital Berhad distinguishes itself by adopting a non-custodial approach, allowing users to retain full control over their digital assets. This eliminates the need for third-party custody, giving users the peace of mind that their assets are securely in their possession.

User-Friendly Interface: Features an intuitive and user-friendly interface, making it accessible to both experienced cryptocurrency enthusiasts and newcomers. The platform is designed to provide a seamless and enjoyable staking experience. Competitive Staking Rewards: Competitive staking rewards to incentivize users to participate in the staking ecosystem. Users can earn rewards by staking their assets without compromising on safety or reliability.

In a statement, Mr. Isaac Tan, CEO of FCC Capital Berhad, expressed excitement about the launch, stating, "We are thrilled to introduce a staking-as-a-service platform that not only meets the growing demand for secure staking solutions but also empowers users to have full control over their digital assets. Their commitment to safety, reliability, and user experience sets us apart in the cryptocurrency industry."

As the crypto space continues to evolve, FCC Capital Berhad recognizes the need for comprehensive education. FCC Capital Berhad has collaborated with Council, Malaysia's first legally wrapped Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) to serve as an educational hub, providing the public with invaluable resources to understand the intricacies of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency. Workshops, webinars, and informative content will be available to empower individuals, ensuring they can navigate the crypto landscape with confidence. The unique legal wrapping ensures that the DAO operates within the confines of existing regulatory frameworks, fostering trust and legitimacy.

Furthermore, Council is planning to introduce an alternative dispute resolution system tailored specifically for cryptocurrency-related transactions. This system aims to address concerns related to fraud, disputes, and other issues that may arise in the crypto space. Through a transparent and decentralized process, users can resolve conflicts efficiently and fairly, contributing to the overall stability and credibility of the cryptocurrency ecosystem.

Through the collaboration, Mr. Brian Lau, the founder of Council and Independent General Counsel for FCC Capital Berhad, aspires to lead the way in transforming the landscape of blockchain and cryptocurrency, emphasizing education, legal compliance, and a fair dispute resolution system to pave the way for mainstream adoption.

Additionally, in partnership with their strategic fundraising partner, pitchIN, recognized as a Securities Commission Registered Market Operator (RMO) in Malaysia, FCC Capital Berhad is gearing up to launch a Token Crowdfunding (TCF) via pitchIN soon. Their goal is to build and fortify a robust cryptocurrency and blockchain ecosystem that prioritizes security, transparency, and legal compliance, benefiting both the public and businesses. This dedication ensures a secure and trustworthy environment for all participants involved in the digital economy.

About FCC Capital Berhad

FCC Capital Berhad is a Malaysia-based cryptocurrency firm dedicated to providing innovative and secure solutions for the management infrastructure of digital assets. Prioritizing safety, dependability, and user empowerment, FCC Capital Berhad plays a leading role in influencing the trajectory of the blockchain industry.

Social Links

X:

Facebook:

LinkedIn:

Media Contact

Brand: FCC Capital

Contact: Mr. Dominic Tan

Email: ...tal

Website:

SOURCE : FCC Capital