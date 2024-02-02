Sidebar Podcast Welcomes Legal Pioneer And Award Winning Author Renee Knake Jefferson

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Professor Renee Knake JeffersonMONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SideBar podcast on The Legal Talk Network welcomes University of Houston Law Professor Renee Knake Jefferson. Jefferson is a renowned expert on legal ethics and the legal profession and author of the recently released book Law Democratized: A Blueprint for Solving the Justice Crisis. A Fulbright recipient and elected member of the American Law Institute, Jefferson regularly consults on matters related to lawyer/judicial ethics and the First Amendment and lawyer speech. Jefferson's SideBar episode publishes Tuesday, February 6, 2024 and is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and most podcast platforms.Cohost Jackie Gardina noted that“Renee is amazingly prolific as the author of five books, more than 30 law review articles, and the highly acclaimed book Shortlisted: Women in the Shadows of the Supreme Court. Her work has been featured in CNN Opinion, the New York Times, Politico, the Wall Street Journal, the Washington Post, and other news media. In addition, she regularly appears on television and radio, including MSNBC and National Public Radio.”Added Mitch Winick, cohost of SideBar,“and if her publications and teaching are not impressive enough, Renee also publishes the weekly Legal Ethics Roundup, a digital newsletter viewed by more than 1,000 readers across the United States and in 20 different countries. It is not surprising that she recently was recognized by the American Association of Law Schools with the Deborah L. Rhode Award as a“trailblazer in legal education and the legal profession.”According to Professor Jefferson,“We still struggle to provide adequate legal help to everyone who needs it and lack practical solutions to improve access to justice. My recent book is about trying to better understand why, especially in the United States where we have an incredible judicial system, there are so many people who are still shut out.”“Studies show that at any given time, the majority of households in the United States face two to three legal problems without a lawyer or other legal assistance. Most do not even recognize that the problems could be solved through the justice system or legal tools,” says Jefferson.“In addition to providing better access to lawyers, we should also be expanding the use of already existing 'do-it-yourself' legal tools and better fund The Legal Services Corporation which is frequently the only funding source for community legal aid resources," suggests Jefferson."Renee Jefferson not only helps us identify the challenges to improving ethical legal services, but has creative, future-focused solutions that include the potential benefits of properly utilized and supervised non-JD legal professionals and artificial intelligence," says Winick.To listen to Professor Jefferson's SideBar episode with law deans Jackie Gardina and Mitch Winick, hear previous episodes, read our blog, learn about future guests, and to contact the co-hosts with ideas, comments, or questions, go to .

