Chipotle Mexican Grill Digital Transformation Strategy Analysis Report 2023: Accelerators, Incubators, And Other Innovation Programs

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. - Digital Transformation Strategies" company profile has been added to
ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
This report provides insight into Chipotle's tech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, its technology initiatives, its estimated ICT budget, and its major ICT contracts.
Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Chipotle) is a fast-food chain operator in the US. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates restaurants under the Chipotle brand. It offers tacos, burritos, salads, burrito bowls (a burrito without the tortilla), tortilla chips, fruit and tea drinks, sodas, and organic milk, beer and margaritas. The company claims that its food is made of whole, unprocessed ingredients and is free-from added colors, flavors, or other additives.
Scope
Chipotle is using various digital tools, including digital/mobile ordering platforms, that allow customers to place orders online or through mobile app. It is also providing a new delivery tracker to allow customers to track their meal in real-time. Further they have placed digital order pickup shelves and digital order pick-up lanes (Chipotlanes) Chipotle is tapping the power of emerging technologies to improve its operations. For instance, the food chain operator uses a digital food safety management tracking system that offers real-time end-to-end visibility across its supply chain and improves stock recovery process and has piloted the AI kitchen assistant Chippy to enhance operational efficiency Chipotle partnered with app-based food delivery platforms, Uber Eats, Postmates, and DoorDash to bolster its delivery network and provide seamless customer experience. The platforms enable Chipotle to deliver food faster and provide convenience to its customers. Additionally, the company is leveraging the Venmo payment platform to enhance customer engagement and to offer digital cash to its customers
Reasons to Buy
Gain insights into Chipotle's tech operations Gain insights into its tech strategies and innovation initiatives Gain insights into its technology themes under focus Gain insights into various product launches, partnership, and investment strategies.
Key Topics Covered:
Overview Digital Transformation Strategy Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs Technology Focus Technology Initiatives Investment Partnership & Investment Network Map ICT Budget and Contracts Key Executives Contact the Publisher
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
Amazon Facebook Yelp Microsoft Quantifind Tableau PwC Adobe Suneratech Technologies Microsoft Flexa Flexa UberEats DoorDash Postmates
For more information about this company profile visit
About ResearchAndMarkets
ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo:
SOURCE Research and Markets
MENAFN02022024003732001241ID1107803960
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.