(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Mohammed Bin Rashid Library Collaborates With The Cultural & Scientific Association to Promote Innovation and Knowledge Among Youth



Dubai, UAE, 2 February 2024:

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Library and The Culture & Scientific Association (Emirates Science Club) signed an agreement to support and stimulate scientific research and disseminating knowledge and culture. The agreement aims to invest in the energies of youth and develop their scientific and technological skills in line with the UAE's vision to promote culture and knowledge.



The signing of the agreement was attended by His Excellency Mohammed Ahmed Al Murr, Chairman of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library Foundation, Dr. Mohammed Salem AlMazrooei, Board Member of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library Foundation, His Excellency Bilal Al Bdour, Chairman of the Board of Directors of The Culture & Scientific Association, Dr. Eesa Mohammed Al Bastaki, Chairman of the Emirates Science Club, and President of the University of Dubai, in addition to a number of officials and employees from both sides.



Dr. Mohammed Salem AlMazrooei said:“This agreement is a strategic step within our vision to strengthen the partnership between cultural and scientific institutions in the UAE. This supports our sustainable future plans to enrich the scientific and cultural scene in our society, through our commitment to providing innovative educational and training opportunities for young people that contribute to developing their creative and technical skills and capabilities. This comes in line with the vision and directives of the UAE's leadership to build a sustainable knowledge future that keeps pace with the rapid changes imposed on us by the requirements of the Fourth Industrial Revolution and our vision for a comprehensive development renaissance over the next fifty years.”

AlMazrooei added:“By enhancing cooperation with different institutions, we offer diverse and innovative programs and activities that meet the requirements and needs of youth and develop their scientific and technological skills. This strengthens the library's role as an advanced educational and cultural center, and supports stimulating the creative capabilities of young people and directing them towards science and technology. As a result, this contributes to achieving the UAE's ambitions to develop the culture and knowledge sector and achieve progress and prosperity.”



His Excellency Bilal Al Bdour said:“This agreement is a major gateway into society, as it represents an opportunity for the Emirates Science Club to introduce itself to the public through this portal. It also opens new horizons for young people looking to enrich their knowledge and hone their scientific and technological skills.”

Al Bdour added:“Our commitment to supporting scientific research and promoting culture reflects a firm belief in the importance of investing in the energies of youth and developing them as a foundation for a prosperous future that aligns with the UAE's vision to enhance its cultural and scientific leadership.”

Al Bdour continued: This partnership embodies the pinnacle of cooperation towards creating a knowledge society based on the foundations of innovation and creativity. Our efforts converge to build a new generation capable of facing today's challenges efficiently, and stimulating scientific curiosity and interest in research and development among new generations.”



The agreement aims to develop a joint work strategy to utilise the robotics lab and nurture creative thinking, learning, and interaction with technology and robots for children and youth who are patrons of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library through programs and workshops held throughout the year.

This agreement will also allow library patrons to acquire skills in building, programming, and controlling robots and designing and creating their own projects using robots, in addition to providing them with skills related to the science and technology sector and developing their capabilities in preparation for their participation in local and international competitions and challenges.

The agreement stipulates the adoption of work programs for lab activities, cooperation and coordination in future initiatives, providing science workshops and a program dedicated to school visits, and organising competitions for children to test their skills in programming robots and artificial intelligence and using them to interact with robots to help solve problems.



This cooperation represents a solid building block in building an advanced knowledge society. It contributes to unifying efforts and exchanging experiences between the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library and The Culture & Scientific Association to develop the skills of future generations and provide them with powerful tools to build their skills and expand their awareness. This contributes to developing their creative and critical thinking abilities and problem-solving skills.



