Bankston Motor Homes Awarded A Silver Davey For Their Gadsden AL Grand Opening Video

Chase Baerlin (President) & Colin Baerlin (Vice-President) with 2023 Davey Award

Largest Family-Owned & Operated RV Dealership in Alabama celebrates another Davey Award

- Chase Baerlin, PresidentGADSDEN, ALABAMA, USA, February 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Bankston Motor Homes Inc. is proud to announce they've won another Davey Award in the 2023 creative competition!The Davey Awards honor work from the best boutique creative agencies, in-house brand teams, small production companies, and independent creators across Branded Content, Video, Design & Print, Advertising & Marketing, Mobile, Podcasts, Social, and Websites.“The talent displayed by the Entrants into our 19th season has proven to be massive”, said AIVA managing director Lauren Angeloni.“I've come to expect ingenuity and innovation from our small shops and independent creators, but this year is particularly stunning. I want to congratulate all of the honorees for their well-deserved wins. I also would like to extend sincere thanks to our jurors, who gave so much time and care in their evaluation of each entry.”The Davey Awards is sanctioned and judged by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts, an invitation-only body consisting of top-tier professionals from acclaimed brand and media, interactive, advertising, and marketing firms including: Spotify, Majestyk, Big Spaceship, Nissan, Tinder, Conde Nast, Disney, Microsoft, GE Digital, JP Morgan, PGA Tour, Wired, and many others. Visit aiva for more information on our judging body.This award marks Bankston Motor Homes' fifth Davey Award , in addition to receiving numerous Telly Awards. The company had won a Silver Davey in 2022 for their holiday spot featuring Santa and Mrs. Claus shopping for a new RV to make delivering presents more comfortable.Bankston Motor Homes also garnered two Silver Davey Awards back in 2021 for locally produced spots during the Covid pandemic. One commercial featured Founder Harrison Bankston and President Chase Baerlin reminding customers that all locations were open and available to serve clients when RV usage and sales surged. The second 2021 award-winning commercial featured their light-hearted banter about the 50-year anniversary of the well-known dealership.When asked about the 2023 Davey Award, Chase Baerlin (President of Bankston Motor Homes) said,“We are very proud to feature the Gadsden location in a video, because building that location helped set the stage for our future.”Colin Baerlin, the vice-president, was also happy to see the company receive another Davey award.“We sincerely appreciate the recognition it brings to our company and our hard-working team.”With the recent consolidation of three super-centers, Bankston Motor Homes has positioned themselves to be the premier RV dealer in the Southeast region for decades to come. Bankston Motor Homes carries many of the nation's top RV brands such as Tiffin, Newmar, Forest River, Thor Motor Coach, Winnebago, Keystone , Alliance RV, Dutchmen, Coachmen, Lance, and many others. Bankston's recent partnership with Newmar includes the Canyon Star, Dutch Star , Bay Star, Kountry Star, London Aire, Mountain Aire, New Aire, Ventana, plus the Super Star Diesel Class-C Motorhomes.Bankston Motor Homes Inc. recently celebrated its 54th anniversary with remarkable accomplishments such as being the #1 family-owned RV dealer in Alabama, and being a Best in Business Award Winner, along with countless other industry awards.About Bankston Motor Homes Inc: One of the largest family-owned RV Dealership in the southeast: Bankston Motor Homes has over seven hundred new and pre-owned RVs in stock for customers to choose from. The RV company currently has three super-centers in Huntsville, AL, Gadsden, AL, and Ardmore, TN.About the Davey Awards: The Davey Awards is an international award focused exclusively on honoring outstanding creative work from the best small teams from across the world. The 19th Annual Davey Awards received over 2,000 entries from ad agencies, digital agencies, production firms, in-house creative professionals, graphic designers, design firms and public relations firms. The Davey Awards level the playing field so entrants compete with only their peers, and winners can gain the recognition they deserve. Please visit daveyawards for more information.The award- winning 2023 Silver Davey Online Video is on their YouTube channel

