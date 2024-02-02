Romanian Government Agrees With Farmers To End Protests

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Romania's coalition government said on Friday it had reached an agreement with farmers to end weeks of protests against high business costs.

That's according to Reuters , Ukrinform reports.

The government has made concessions, taking steps to increase subsidies for diesel fuel, address high insurance rates, and speed up subsidy payments.

On Friday, Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu and protesters' representatives signed an agreement that sets up a committee bringing together several ministries to come up with solutions.

In Romania, hundreds of farmers and truck drivers began protesting three weeks ago, with convoys of tractors and trucks slowing or blocking traffic on national roads near large cities, including the capital Bucharest.

Farmers protested against low prices for products, rising costs, imports of cheap foodstuffs and constraints imposed by the European Union's drive to fight climate change.

They also briefly blocked a border crossing with Ukraine and tried to cut access to the Black Sea port of Constanta.

Local, parliamentary, presidential and European elections are scheduled to be held in Romania this year.

As reported by Ukrinform, Polish farmers have announced a nationwide strike with a blockade of roads and border crossings, which is scheduled to begin on February 9.

On Friday, farmers parked tractors at key border crossings between Belgium and the Netherlands to protest excessive bureaucracy and competition from cheap imports.

The French government promised support to farmers, in particular, it announced measures at the national and European levels to protect farmers from unfair competition.

Photo: Shutterstock