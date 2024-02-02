City Council: 242 Residential Buildings Damaged In Odesa Over Nearly Two Years Of War

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 242 residential buildings and 694 apartments have been damaged in Odesa.

“Over almost two years of war, 242 damaged residential buildings and 694 apartments have been recorded in Odesa," the post reads.

In January 2024 alone, the city's civilian residential infrastructure was struck at least three times. After a missile and drone attack on January 24, 237 windows in 168 apartments in 16 buildings were broken.

As Ukrinform reported, as a result of an enemy drone attack on Odesa on January 24, two houses in Khadzhybeyskyi district and 13 houses and an educational institution in Prymorskyi district were damaged.