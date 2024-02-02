Ukraine Planning To Create National Water Management Company

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In order to monitor and control water management, Ukraine is planning to create Water of Ukraine NJSC.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Environmental Protection and Natural Resources Minister Ruslan Strilets during the forum 'United for Nature. Agenda for Ukraine', an Ukrinform correspondent reports, referring to the ministry's Telegram channel.

“The sustainable water management and 'good' condition of water bodies have become a matter of national security. In the conditions of the war-time budget, we must develop a balanced use of water resources and ensure access to water for each Ukrainian,” Strilets said.

In his words, Water of Ukraine NJSC will be created to ensure the transparent and effective monitoring of water bodies and control over the use of water resources in Ukraine.

The water management reforms will contribute to attracting up to UAH 1.4 billion worth of investments in the maintenance and modernization of water infrastructure.

Additionally, establishing the national joint-stock company is expected to ensure the application of transparent market mechanisms for businesses, as well as affordable and high-quality water for people.