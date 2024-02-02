Tracy Wright, Recognized By Bestagents As A 2024 Top Agent

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Tracy is a Luxury Real Estate Broker Associate at the Tracy Wright Team, a highly successful real estate group associated with the F.C. Tucker Company in Zionsville, Indiana.

Leading one of the top-selling real estate teams in Indianapolis and the surrounding communities, Tracy works alongside her mother, Becky Newman; husband, Tom Wright; and Diane Muench. Their specialization encompasses the buying, selling, and marketing of new and existing residential real estate, lot purchases, new construction, design build, and interior design.

The Tracy Wright Team has the ability to close transactions seamlessly by utilizing their excellent sales and marketing techniques, title review expertise, and vendor concierge services.

A graduate of Brebeuf Preparatory High School and Indiana University, where she was a member of Delta Gamma Fraternity, Tracy has also completed the Real Estate Certification program and Professional Sales Academy. Her continuous pursuit of knowledge includes various real estate continuing education courses, such as Beyond Your Best coaching seminars and Brian Buffini's 100 Days to Greatness.

As a Platinum Club member of F.C., Tracy's previous affiliation with Encore Sotheby's International Realty showcased her as a member of the Connoisseurs Club, recipient of the Distinguished Service Award, and consistently recognized as a top-selling agent. At Tucker, she harnesses the vast marketing, technology, and relocation resources to ensure her clients' success.

With an impressive 18-year tenure in the industry, Tracy has represented various developers and custom home builders, promoting their neighborhoods and lot sales. Since 2007, she has been the exclusive REALTOR® for Viewegh Crafted Homes, contributing to sales and marketing, client coordination, custom selections, and collaborative design of luxury custom homes. In 2019, Tracy served as the exclusive designer for the award-winning Home-A-Rama home by Viewegh Crafted Homes.

With a strong presence in the luxury market, her networking skills are second to none. A true people person, Tracy firmly believes that effective communication is the cornerstone of any successful transaction. She finds immense joy in bringing happiness to others and helping them achieve their desires and aspirations.

Further cementing her commitment to her community and the real estate industry, Tracy is an active member of the Chamber of Commerce and the Women's Council of Realtors. Her secret to success lies in her resourcefulness, which has propelled her to the top of her field, earning accolades such as Top Ten Rookie of the Year, Executive Sales Club Member, Presidents Club, Realty Alliance Sales Award, Founding Member of Encore Sotheby's International Realty, IBJ Top 20 Real Estate Teams, and consistently awarded the Five Star Agent designation.