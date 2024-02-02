Tesla Recalls Millions Of Vehicles Amid Safety Concerns

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Feb 2 (KUNA) -- The multinational automotive and clean energy company, Tesla, is recalling about 2.2 million vehicles in the United States because of incorrect font size on warning lights, regulators said on Friday.

The recall includes nearly all Tesla EV models, including Model S, Model X, 2017-2023 Model 3, Model Y, and 2024 Cybertruck vehicles, according to the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

"Warning lights with a smaller font size can make critical safety information on the instrument panel difficult to read, increasing the risk of a crash," the NHTSA said

Elon Musk's electric vehicle company has been forced to issue several recalls in recent months over safety issues.

On Wednesday, January 31, Elon Musk, the cofounder and CEO of the Austin-based automaker, said that Chinese automakers will "demolish" global rivals without trade barriers, underscoring the heat the US electric vehicle market leader faces from the likes of BYD, who are racing to expand worldwide. (end)

