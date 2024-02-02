More Americans Disapprove Of Israel War On Gaza -- Poll

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Feb 2 (KUNA) -- Half of US adults believe Israel's 15-week-old military campaign in Gaza has "gone too far," a finding driven mainly by growing disapproval among Republicans and political independents, according to a new poll from the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Broadly, the poll shows support for Israel and the Biden administration's handling of the situation ebbing slightly further across the board.

It shows 31 percent of U.S. adults approve of Biden's handling of the conflict, including just 46 percent of Democrats.

The poll shows 33 percent of Republicans now say Israel's military response has gone too far, up from 18 percent in November. Fifty-two percent of independents say that.

In all, 50 percent of US adults now believe Israel's military offensive has gone beyond what it should have, the poll found.

That's up from 40 percent in an AP-NORC poll conducted in November.

The AP and NORC poll was conducted Jan. 25-29, with responses from 1,152 adults and a margin of sampling error at plus or minus 4 percent at the 95 percent confidence

