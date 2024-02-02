US Forces Strike More Than 85 Targets In Iraq, Syria

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Feb 2 (KUNA) -- The US Central Command said Friday its forces conducted airstrikes in Iraq and Syria against Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Quds Force and affiliated militia groups.

At 4:00 p.m. (EST) February 2, the forces struck more than 85 targets, with numerous aircraft to include long-range bombers flown from United States.

The airstrikes employed more than 125 precision munitions, according to a press release from the CENTCOM.

The facilities that were struck included command and control operations centers, intelligence centers, rockets, and missiles, and unmanned aerial vehicle storages, and logistics and munition supply chain facilities of militia groups and their IRGC sponsors who facilitated attacks against US and Coalition forces. (end)

