Iraq Cautions Against Consequences Of US Airstrikes

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, Feb 2 (KUNA) -- Spokesman of the General Commander of the Iraqi Armed Forces Maj.-Gen. Yahya Rasoul decried the airstrikes launched by the US forces against a location in western Iraq on Friday.

The air attacks constitute a breach of Iraq's sovereignty that could result in dire consequences to regional security and stability, Maj.-Gen. Rasoul said in a press release tonight.

The attacks are detrimental to the efforts of the Iraqi government to restore security in Iraq and the region, he said without elaborating on whether there is human or material damage.

Earlier today, the US Central Command said its forces conducted airstrikes against 85 targets of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Quds Force and affiliated militia groups in Iraq and Syria. (end)

