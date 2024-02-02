Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Friday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3135330 RAMALLAH -- The Israeli occupation forces commit 13 massacres against Palestinian families in the Gaza Strip in one day, killing 112 people.

3135319 ISTANBUL -- The Turkish security services arrest seven suspects for under suspicion of spying for the Israeli occupation entity.

3135366 WASHINGTON -- The US Central Command forces conduct airstrikes in Iraq and Syria against Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Quds Force and affiliated militia groups.

3135356 WASHINGTON -- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, Israel, and the West Bank on February 4-8.

3135328 ISLAMABAD -- At least 24 "terrorists" are killed in security operations in the last three days in Balochistan province, southwest Pakistan. (end)

