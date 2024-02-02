NMSU Global Unveils Cutting-Edge Microlearning Courses In The Wake Of Apple Vision Pro

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LAS CRUCES, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- With spatial computing revolutionizing our interaction with technology, NMSU Global is excited to introduce two innovative microlearning courses: Spatial Computing and Designing the Future: Instructional Design in the Metaverse . These courses are uniquely positioned to leverage the excitement surrounding the Apple Vision Pro, Apple's latest spatial computing device set to transform the way we work, learn, and play."Spatial Computing is not just about understanding technology; it's about crafting stories that resonate in a virtual space," said Cortney Harding who teaches the Spatial Computing course.“Our course is designed to empower students to create experiences that are not just seen or heard, but deeply felt. This is where storytelling meets innovation, and I'm excited to guide our learners through this incredible journey," she added.The Apple Vision Pro, available from February 2, 2024, represents a significant leap in wearable technology. With its high-resolution display, eye-tracking system, and visionOS, the device promises an immersive spatial computing experience. This breakthrough in technology aligns perfectly with the objectives of our microlearning courses.Spatial Computing is a $500 course where attendees will learn the fundamentals of storytelling in virtual reality, from scripting to creating emotional impact and designing interactive VR experiences.Designing the Future: Instructional Design in the Metaverse, taught by Andrew Sedillo, offers an introductory rate of $150 for the first 100 learners using the code VRPIONEER. This course allows participants to craft immersive e-learning environments and develop a professional portfolio.“We are inspiring a new wave of educators to build immersive learning environments in the metaverse. This course is about harnessing the potential of VR to revolutionize how we teach and learn”, said Sedillo.These courses are about more than learning new skills; they're about shaping the future. As Apple Vision Pro brings new dimensions to personal computing, our courses equip learners to be at the forefront of this technological revolution. Whether you're looking to create compelling VR narratives or design transformative educational experiences in the metaverse, NMSU Global is your gateway.Enroll today at NMSU Global Microlearning and be part of the spatial computing era. For further information and to enroll, please visit our website .About NMSU Global:NMSU Global Campus is the online campus of NMSU, offering a wide range of high-quality online degree programs and microlearning courses designed to meet the needs of working professionals and lifelong learners. With a commitment to excellence in education and a focus on innovation, NMSU Global Campus empowers students to achieve their academic and career goals in a flexible and accessible learning environment.

