Bill Snyder Senior Facilitator and DCN Darrell Wentworth During a Live Streaming ADC Vision-A-Thon

Debra Lopez Public Relations Announces Partnership with Virginia-Based Ministry, The Awakening of the Domestic Church Project to Lead Fundraising Initiatives

- Deacon Darrell WentworthMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Debra Lopez Public Relations , a Milwaukee- Based PR and Marketing Firm Announces Partnership with Virginia-based ministry, The Awakening of the Domestic Church Project (ADC) to Spearhead Branding and Fundraising InitiativesThe Awakening of the Domestic Church project, a dynamic organization dedicated to revitalizing families as schools training missionary disciples, is excited to announce its new partnership with Debra Lopez Public Relations (DLPR), a leading public relations and marketing firm. This collaboration aims to enhance brand awareness and support fundraising efforts for the organization's mission to create neighborhood-based relationships fulfilling Jesus's call to be Good Samaritans: helping and healing the neighbors placed in our midst.The Awakening of the Domestic Church project has been at the forefront of empowering individuals and families to transform their homes into centers of Christian faith and practice. Recognizing the crucial role of the family in fostering religious values, the organization provides resources, support, and guidance to help Christians integrate practices into daily life that foster lasting friendships, safer neighborhoods, and more fulfilling life experiences. The joy of a gospel life becomes real and present in neighborhoods.DLPR, with its extensive experience and proven track record in brand development and strategic communication, will play a pivotal role in amplifying the message of The Awakening of the Domestic Church project. The partnership will focus on expanding the organization's reach, fostering alliances among like-minded believers, connecting leaders together who understand the importance of strong family bonds, engaging with a broader audience, and driving donations to further its impactful work through home-based media evangelization."We are thrilled to partner with DLPR," said Deacon Darrell Wentworth, the project's international spiritual director. "Their expertise in public relations and marketing will be invaluable in helping us reach more families and communities. Together, we aim to ignite a renewed passion for“loving your neighbor as yourself” across the nation and around the world." Bill Snyder, the project's new Senior Facilitator, says“My experience working with Debra and her team on other projects made our selection of DLPR an easy choice. Like most members of society, she is well aware of the challenges facing families today. They have the ability to help our team at ADC inspire more families to embrace the Grace of the Gospel.”DLPR's approach will include targeted media outreach, digital marketing strategies, and engaging storytelling to convey the importance of families as domestic churches in today's society. The collaboration is set to kick off with a series of initiatives designed to raise awareness and encourage support for the vital work of The Awakening of the Domestic Church project."We are honored to work with The Awakening of the Domestic Church project and support their inspiring mission," said Deb Lopez,President, of DLPR. "Our team is committed to creating a compelling narrative that resonates with individuals and families seeking to deepen their spiritual lives."The partnership is a significant step for The Awakening of the Domestic Church project, marking a new chapter in its journey to inspire and facilitate spiritual growth in homes around the world.For more information about The Awakening of the Domestic Church project and its initiatives, or to donate, please visit AwakeningthedomesticchurchAbout The Awakening of the Domestic ChurchThe Awakening of the Domestic Church project (ADC) is a non-profit Church ministry, dedicated to building neighborhood-based communities of missionary disciples among Christians of all traditions. Founded in 2012, under the inspiration of Pope Benedict XVI, they believe that families areSchools of Evangelizationthat must create authentic missionary disciples. ADC encourages Christians to learn their faith tradition well, and then form relationships with their fellow Christian neighbors. By transforming secular neighborhoods into Christian communities, we can rediscover the joy and beauty of our common faith and manifest the Glory of God. By promoting unity based on biblical inspiration and the patristic tradition, neighbors who share faith experiences change minds and hearts toward Christ. ADC communities will positively impact society and create a more peace-filled world.

