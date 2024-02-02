Bukele’S Path To Re-Election In El Salvador

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) El Salvador's President, Nayib Bukele, is likely to win re-election this Sunday with his "Nuevas Ideas" party, given his popular anti-gang stance.



This approach has significantly enhanced national safety. Recent polls, including one from the University Francisco Gavidia, show Bukele far ahead of rivals with 70.9% support.



Bukele's appeal also comes from his unique governance style. Despite legal debates over a second term, the Supreme Court , influenced by his party, cleared his candidacy.



This decision overlooks the constitutional restriction on consecutive terms.



His term has seen a sharp drop in homicides, with rates falling to 2.4 per 100,000 in 2023.



This success follows a crackdown on gangs, arresting over 75,000 suspects under a controversial state of emergency.







However, Bukele's administration is criticized for overlooking other critical issues like the economy, healthcare, and education.



The focus on crime has overshadowed these concerns, even as economic issues become the primary worry for many Salvadorans.



The upcoming elections are not solely about the presidency but also about renewing Congress and local governments.



Despite Bukele's expected dominance, the electoral authority has validated opposition candidates, offering voters a range of choices.



Bukele's approval ratings are remarkably high, with polls suggesting a vast majority of the vote could go his way.



This highlights a shift in Salvadoran politics from traditional parties to Bukele's leadership despite a lack of detailed electoral proposals from all sides.



This election underscores a critical juncture for El Salvador, demonstrating Bukele's strong influence and the public's approval of his methods, despite existing concerns and the contentious nature of his re-election bid.

