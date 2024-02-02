Dollar’S Jump Amid U.S. Labor Strength

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Following an unexpectedly robust U.S. job report, the dollar surged by approximately 1% to $4.96.



This reversal came after a downtrend over three sessions, suggesting the Federal Reserve may hold off on cutting interest rates in March.



Closing at R$ 4.9661, the dollar saw a 1.04% increase, cumulating a 1.12% weekly gain. The futures market mirrored this optimism.



The U.S. added 353,000 jobs last month, smashing the 180,000 forecast and indicating strong economic activity. Wage growth also outpaced expectations, hinting at sustained economic heat.



This robust data pushed Treasury yields up, reflecting expectations that the Fed might delay interest rate reductions.







The dollar gained not only against the real but also globally, as higher U.S. rates make the dollar more attractive.



In Brazil, the real's depreciation was immediate post-report, emphasizing the interest rate differential's impact on currency values.



The market anticipated inflation adjustments and Treasury yield increases, propelling the dollar.



Despite a slight retreat from its peak, the dollar maintained over a 1% gain against the real, in line with global currency trends.



Speculations suggest potential dollar adjustments will come Monday, following significant single-day moves.



With Carnival approaching and Brazil's markets closing, investors might favor dollar positions as a hedge.



Amid Friday's volatility, the Central Bank's decision to not accept bids for 16,000 currency swap contracts suggested a cautious stance.



This scenario underscores global market interconnectivity, where a nation's labor data can sway international exchange rates and investment strategies.

MENAFN02022024007421016031ID1107803799