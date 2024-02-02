Oil Prices Slide Amid Economic Signals

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Oil futures fell about 2% last Friday, following the trend of other industrial commodities.



A strengthening dollar contributed to this, as expectations for a March interest rate cut diminished.



The Federal Reserve's ability to start reducing rates by May is now in question.



This shift came after strong U.S. employment and consumer sentiment reports, moving away from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's previous cautious signals.



West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for March went down 2.09% ($1.54) to $72.27 a barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange.







Brent crude for April lost 1.74% ($1.37), landing at $77.33 on the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE ). Both contracts saw weekly drops of 7.35% and 6.77%, respectively.



The DXY index, measuring the dollar against six major currencies, rose by 0.85% to 103.92.



The U.S. economy added a surprising 353,000 jobs in January, overshooting analyst expectations that ranged from 150,000 to 290,000 jobs.



Oil prices also reacted to the Gaza conflict news.



Early reports indicated Hamas might soon respond to a ceasefire proposal involving a phased exchange of hostages and prisoners. Negotiations were ongoing into Friday afternoon.



The discussions centered around a potential 45-day ceasefire agreement, with Hamas possibly releasing most female, child, and older people hostages.



This information connects the dots between economic indicators, geopolitical events, and commodity prices, illustrating how multiple factors influence market movements.

