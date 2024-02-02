São Paulo’S Street Carnival Struggles With Sponsorship Issues

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) São Paulo's street carnival is facing significant challenges this year, with over 129 carnival blocks withdrawing due to financial constraints.



These groups, often from the city's outskirts, have been particularly affected by delayed sponsorship announcements, leaving them scrambling for support.



Emerson Boy of the Jegue Elétrico block, a fixture for 24 years, illustrates the impact of these delays on planning and execution.



Initially aiming to continue with three days of festivities, as in the previous year, financial hurdles forced a further reduction.



This situation underscores broader issues of disorganization and insufficient support from municipal authorities.



Gustavo Leman, leading the Tatuapé block in São Paulo 's eastern zone, voiced similar concerns.







Despite being a major draw for the area, attracting up to 50,000 participants, the block struggles to attract major brand sponsorships.



This year marks their most challenging yet in terms of securing funding , highlighting the discrepancies in support available to carnival blocks across different city regions.



Despite these setbacks, there's a glimmer of hope, with local businesses stepping in to support some blocks.



However, the uncertainty surrounding these arrangements showcases the precarious situation facing many organizers.

Carnival Funding Dynamics in São Paulo

São Paulo highlights a record 536 carnival blocks, prepared for 15 million attendees, but Ambev's sponsorship requires block-level negotiations.



Ambev's sponsorship, following a R$26.6 million ($5.3 million) bid, is intended to cover city costs but leaves individual blocks to negotiate their sponsorships.



This arrangement has proven challenging for many groups.



The city allocates R$2.5 million to aid 100 blocks, easing reliance on private funding amid a decrease in cancellations.



Despite support, the drop from 213 to 129 cancellations signals ongoing challenges in São Paulo's street carnival scene.









São Paulo's cultural celebrations' complexity underscores the need for sustainable funding, balancing private sponsorship and municipal support.









